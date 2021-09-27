WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair at tonight’s Extreme Rules.

After a tough battle, Belair looked to finish off the champ with KOD, but Sasha Banks made her return and attacked Belair.

Lynch retained her title, but didn’t escape Banks when she was dropped by her after the match. Banks got in a few more shots on Belair before making her way to the stage.

She then let the two stars she would see them this Friday on SmackDown.

