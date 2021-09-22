As noted, AEW star Bryan Danielson released a heartfelt letter via The Players’ Tribune Tuesday, through which he thanked his former WWE colleagues, WWE fans and Vince McMahon.

Danielson wrote: “THANK YOU, WWE. Thank you to the incredible superstars with whom I’ve shared both the ring and the road. For Savate-Kick Saturdays and locally roasted coffee. For being family when we’re away from family. For making me look good when I didn’t feel good. For deep conversations and pointless debates. For making me laugh — both in the best of times, and the worst. For all the small things that make life as a wrestler just a little bit more fun.

“I loved my time in WWE. Needless to say, it changed my life. I met my wife, had unbelievable experiences and made great friends. Some of you, I may see again…. and I hope that I do. But these last two years have taught us not to take that for granted. So I just wanted to tell you all how much you’ve meant to me. I’m grateful that you allowed me into your lives, and that you came into mine. I’ll cherish these memories forever.”

Danielson also thanked WWE’s production crew, talent relations department and other people behind the scenes. You can click here to read the full letter.

SmackDown Superstar Bayley noticed Danielson’s letter and reacted via Twitter. She wrote:

Gonna miss having you around. Thank you

Bayley is presently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in July. She is expected to be on the shelf for 9 months.

Danielson will make his AEW in-ring debut against Kenny Omega during Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. You can click here for the updated card.