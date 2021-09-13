As reported earlier, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair during a WWE Supershow at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on Sunday night.

Several videos have surfaced of Lynch mocking and trolling the fans during the show. One video shows a fan calling Lynch “a pus*y” after the match. Lynch confronted the fan and talked trash while hoisting up her title.

As seen in the full match video below, Lynch antagonized the crowd in Albany throughout the match.

Belair dominated most of the match, until Lynch picked up the pin fall victory with a roll up. The crowd was mostly behind the babyface Belair.

Lynch will defend her title against Belair at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The two women signed a contract this past Friday on SmackDown to make the match official.

