This week on WWE’s The Bump, NXT commentator and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance during Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ interview to wish the couple happiness and prosperity before embracing the biggest moment of their lives. Not only did Phoenix come on there to share her support for their marriage, but she also addressed the new era upon us in WWE NXT.

With spectators skeptical for what’s to come on the former black and gold brand next week, Phoenix assured everyone that this revamp will be nothing more than fresh and vibrant – similar to what it’s always been.

“Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change,” Beth Phoenix acknowledged about fans’ reservations towards NXT’s brand-new approach. “Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love?” But that’s not the case at all. We’re leveling up as a brand.

“We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed.”

