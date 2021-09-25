Before they go toe-to-toe for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tomorrow night at Extreme Rules, Bianca Belair made it very apparent she is ready to claim the blue title for a second time after losing it at SummerSlam to Becky Lynch.

On Talking Smack, backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton wanted to see how “The EST of WWE” was feeling ahead of her high-stakes matchup.

“Oh, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great!” Bianca Belair replied. “I stand by every single thing that I said in the ring. Like I said, the winner will be the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest [and] the newest SmackDown Women’s Champion. It sounds like it’s going to be the EST of WWE at Extreme Rules.”

Even though Lynch stated she plans on breaking Belair, the former champion is thrilled to watch Lynch eat her words. Belair is confident Lynch’s stamina won’t be up to par with hers and that her 26-second victory last month will blow up in her face tomorrow night.

“All I can say is, you know, Becky keeps holding onto this 26 seconds. At SummerSlam, the only thing that Becky hurt was my feelings, to be honest,” Belair stated. “So, at Extreme Rules, let’s see if she can go the rounds and see if she can go past 26 seconds. I can’t wait to see the look in her eyes when we do because she knows she can’t hang with me. So, I’m leaving my talking in the ring.”

