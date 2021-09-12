On this week’s Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton spoke with Big E following his victory at Madison Square Garden. With another win under his belt, anything is possible for the Money In The Bank contract holder.

During the interview, Braxton brought up how she always sees Big E lurking outside Roman Reigns’ locker room for the last couple of weeks. Braxton wanted to know if Big E is doing this intentionally to get inside Reigns and Heyman’s heads, rent-free, and possibly foreshadow a cash-in on Reigns.

“Well, I’m just letting him know that I got what I need to take the title away from this man,” Big E teased. “I like to be there. I like to be there at all times. You know, just to haunt people. You open your closet thinking you’re going to start your day, and I’m there. That’s really my goal; I just want to be there at places that people don’t want me [being at].”

With that said, Braxton wanted to get Big E’s thoughts on the returning Brock Lesnar, who just so happens to be targeting Reigns for the Universal Championship as well.

“Well, the hair was a choice,” Big E joked. “I don’t have Brock money. So, you know, you get to a level where you just do stuff, you know? So, congrats to him. He’s a large and massive man. But that’s not going to deter me from my plans here, Kayla.”

