On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the criticisms fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered to WWE in the wake of AEW signing Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over the last several weeks. During the podcast, the normally pro-WWE Booker fully backed Foley’s comments.

“I want to talk about those comments because I think there’s a lot of validity to those comments that Mick Foley made,” Booker said (h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription). “It was critical in a constructive criticism way. I can’t disagree with Mick Foley on anything. He’s a smart dude, he knows his stuff. He’s been there, he’s done it, so coming from Mick Foley, you have to take it and say ‘ok, let me look at this.’ One thing also, in wrestling and young people, is how things change so quickly. Just think about it. 20 years ago, UFC started. From that point, kids who were 5, 6, 7 years old, they were watching UFC. They gravitated to it. That’s the only thing they wanted to do. It was something new to them.”

Booker noted that there are a lot of young fans who are watching wrestling for the first time and might be tuning into AEW. He added that he agrees with Foley, and that WWE needs to get their “ass in gear”.

“Right now AEW is in its infancy stages, but you have a lot of young kids, the first time they’re watching professional wrestling, the first wrestling they’re seeing may not be WWE. It may be AEW. If you’re not thinking about that kind of stuff, that kind of generational gap, you might be missing the boat.

“As far as what Mick Foley said about Karrion Kross, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. How many times have I said that? If it’s working, you don’t touch it. You leave it alone. If you can enhance it, you enhance it and make it better, but you don’t take anything away from it. That’s just my opinion. I agree with Mick Foley 100%. We need to get our ass in gear, bottom line.”

In his video, Foley called out WWE for no longer being the place young talent gravitate towards signing, declaring that WWE had a “problem.” He has since elaborated on why he made the video and what WWE can do to work on their issues.