Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) took to Twitter today and reacted to Big E’s WWE Title win.

Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company.

“I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look,” Rotunda wrote.

Big E responded and wrote, “Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness.”

Rotunda wrote back with a fist emoji.

Rotunda was released from his WWE contract on July 31. He is expected to sign with AEW in the near future, but Impact Wrestling is also trying to sign the man behind The Fiend.

You can click here for Big E’s recent comments on how many congratulatory messages he received, and the backstage scene he returned to at Monday’s RAW after cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the full tweets from Windham and Big E: