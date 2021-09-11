Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of pro wrestling legend Rick Steiner, will apparently be going by the name “Rex Steiner” going forward.

On Friday, Rechsteiner changed his Twitter name to “Rex Steiner” and his handle to “@rexsteinerwwe.”

The second generation wrestler was featured on the latest teaser that aired during Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. The teaser video can be seen below.

Rechsteiner signed with WWE in February and he has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

As reported earlier, Rechsteiner dropped several hints on social media last week that would indicate his imminent debut on NXT. He has also revealed his wrestling gear via Instagram.

Rechsteiner appeared as one of the security guards during a Samoa Joe – Karrion Kross segment on NXT last month. He was the guard who Joe put to sleep in the ring with the Coquina Clutch.