Bryan Danielson made his AEW in-ring debut against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at tonight’s Dynamite: Grand Slam.

In a hard fought battle the two wrestlers ended up going to a 30-minute time-limit draw. An incredible match that saw a live crowd going wild the entire time. Pretty much the whole arena was standing toward the end of the bout.

Post-match, The Elite ran out to the ring to separate Danielson from Omega. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks then triple superkicked Danielson while he was down in the corner. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express headed to the ring to make the save.

