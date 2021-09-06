Chris Jericho was the first big name from WWE to hop on the AEW train. Two years since he signed with the new promotion, the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have all joined the AEW roster.

After Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, Jericho sent out the following tweet:

Tonight the game changed….. @aew

Matt Hardy also tweeted about AEW’s huge acquisitions, posting a GIF from his Elite Deletion Match against Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear 2020. Hardy could be heard saying, “Competition is in the mud. I love to see it.”

A noted, All Out ended with both Cole and Danielson making their AEW debuts. While Cole aligned himself with The Elite, Danielson made a run-in to rescue Christian Cage and The Jurassic Express from a beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and The Good Brothers.

Meanwhile, Jericho defeated MJF at All Out to ensure his in-ring career with AEW isn’t over. As per stipulation, Jericho would have retired had he lost to MJF for the fourth consecutive time.

You can see Jericho and Hardy’s tweets below:

