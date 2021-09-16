While confronting American Top Team’s Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho referenced his backstage altercations with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg earlier in his WWE career.

After making a few cracks about the “meatheads” in American Top Team, Jericho mentioned how he and fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager are not intimidated by MMA fighters.

“You rely on intimidation and scare tactics, but you can’t intimidate us,” Jericho said. “Big Jake here is in undefeated in MMA fights, and I’ve been getting into skirmishes backstage with MMA guys my whole career.

“I got into a UFC champion Beast a few years ago. A few years before that, I had a shoot fight with an MMA-trained Raging Bill backstage. They didn’t kill me, I don’t think you can either.”

Jericho added, “Like our friend and honorary Inner Circle member Mike Tyson once said, ‘everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.’

As noted, Jericho & Hager vs. Men of the Year is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.