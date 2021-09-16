On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, American Top Team’s Dan Lambert was featured in a segment with Men of the Year.

Lambert was joined by a number of fighters from American Top Team, including: Kayla Harrison, Paige VanZant, Junior dos Santos, Austin Vanderford, and Andrei Arlovski. More on the group traveling together can be read here.

While Arlovski and Santos have appeared previously, this was a first for Vanderford (Bellator), VanZant (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), and Harrison (Professional Fighters League).

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager came out to the ring to quiet down Lambert as he trash talked the fans and AEW. The two traded some jabs until Jericho offered up to take out Page and Sky. Lambert said if that kind of match will happen, it will happen next week at Grand Slam. Jericho then accepted the match.

Below is the updated card for next Wednesday’s show:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky

