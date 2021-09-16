It’s official that next week’s special two-hour episode of AEW Rampage will see Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage face Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in a six-man tag match.

“There’s been a lot of fuss about Adam Cole and The Elite,” Jungle Boy said backstage. “And I don’t really get it because, quite frankly, Adam, I have better friends than you do. I certainly have better hair than you do.”

“Sorry to cut you off,” Christian interjected. “I’m just thinking here but I don’t know, Adam does have some pretty good friends, you know what I mean? The Super Elite, they used their EVP status to throw him a lifeline and drag his sorry ass out of developmental. Here’s the thing, Adam, we accept your challenge.

“And you know what?” he continued. “Since you’re used to losing the Wednesday Night Wars, you better add Friday to that list as well.”

“See you at the Grand Slam, Bay Bay,” Jungle Boy added.

As noted, Adam Cole made his in-ring AEW debut tonight, defeating Frankie Kazarian with The Last Shot. He then took to the mic to make the challenge for Rampage.

Make sure to keep up with live coverage for tonight’s show!

You can see the full interview below: