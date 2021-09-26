It appears the seeds have been planted for a future tag team match pitting CM Punk & Bryan Danielson against AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers.

Punk initially proposed the idea while conducting a Twitter Q&A on Friday. When asked to name his top 3 dream matches in AEW, Punk named singles bouts against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Danielson, and a Mask/Titles Vs. Hair/Beard Tag Team Match featuring him & Bryan vs. Lucha Bros in Mexico City.

On Saturday, Penta El Zero M also floated the idea of the match happening at a future AAA Triplemania event. Penta asked his followers on Instagram their opinion on the potential dream bout.

Punk & Bryan teamed briefly in the WWE during late 2013, feuding with The Wyatt Family and The Shield. At Survivor Series 2013, Punk & Bryan defeated Eric Rowan & Luke Harper in a Tag Team Match.

This past Friday on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Punk defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in his first televised pro wrestling match in over 7 years.

Punk’s tweet and Penta’s Instagram post can be seen below.