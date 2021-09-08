Earlier this year, a fan on Twitter swore to eat both his shoes if CM Punk ever returned to pro wrestling. The tweet was posted on July 19, a day after WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The fans at MITB had passionately chanted for CM Punk, prompting the fan to predict that Punk was “not coming back” and that he would eat his shoes if proven wrong.

On Tuesday, Punk posted a screengrab of the fan’s comment along with the following caption:

It is time to address this.

Punk deleted the tweet shortly after, but a screengrab of his post can be seen below.

Interestingly, reports of Punk negotiating a contract with AEW emerged on July 21, a few days after WWE’s July PPV. Punk made his AEW debut last month.

Punk defeated Darby Allin at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday.