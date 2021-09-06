CM Punk made his return to wrestling at tonight’s AEW All Out PPV, defeating Darby Allin via pinfall after hitting GTS.

After his match, Punk dug up one of his tweets from 2013 about wrestling, “This poop just ain’t fun anymore.”

In the caption he wrote, “This s*** is fun again. #AllOut #AEW”

After beating Allin, Sting came to the ring to check on his friend and then shake Punk’s hand. Punk also shook Allin’s hand before he exited the ring.

Punk’s wife, AJ Mendez, (fka WWE’s AJ Lee) has since reacted to Punk’s return on her Instagram stories. Taking photos of her laptop during the match she wrote:

“That was stressful. You still got it, CM Punk.”

After the match, Punk checked on Allin while he was still on the mat and she joked, “now kiss.”