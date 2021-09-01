AEW star CM Punk has officially retired from MMA, according to a report on MMAFighting.com.

The report noted that Punk recently notified UFC of his decision, so that he could be removed from UFC’s anti-doping program. He was tested six times in 2020.

Punk’s retirement isn’t shocking considering he hasn’t fought inside the octagon since 2018 when he lost by unanimous decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225. That loss was later overturned to a no-contest due to Jackson testing positive for marijuana.

Following Punk’s loss to Jackson, UFC President Dana White indicated that the Chicago native would likely never return to UFC unless he could pick up some victories in smaller MMA promotions.

Punk will officially retire from MMA with a 0-1-0 (1 NC) record. He lost his debut fight to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Sept. 2016.

Punk recently returned to pro wrestling after a 7-year hiatus. He will face Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view in what will be his first match since the 2014 Royal Rumble.