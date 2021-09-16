AEW announced a bunch of matches over its next couple shows for this and next week.

CM Punk is scheduled to do a live interview on next week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. He will then take on Powerhouse Hobbs on next Friday’s Rampage. Team Taz ambushed Punk while he was on commentary for tonight’s show, Hobbs finished the attack by slamming Punk down on the announce table.

Below is the card for this Friday’s Rampage, featuring two title matches and Anna Jay taking on The Bunny.

* Lucha Brothers with Alex Abrahantes (c) vs. The Blade and The Butcher with The Bunny (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol (AEW TNT Championship – Fuego del Sol puts up his newly purchased car.)

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

As noted, next Wednesday’s Dynamite featured AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match. Also announced, Sting and Darby Allin face FTR after a vicious attack from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Below is the current card for next Wednesday:

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-Title Match)

* CM Punk live interview

* Britt Baker (c) with Rebel vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR with Tully Blanchard

Here is next Friday’s Rampage: Grand Slam card so far, which is set to be a two-hour long event.

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

* Powerhouse Hobbs with Hook vs. CM Punk

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Men of the Year with Dan Lambert