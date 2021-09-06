CM Punk spoke at the All Out post-show media scrum discussing his match against Darby Allin and the big debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. Punk was asked about the debuts and how they compare to The Outsiders jumping to WCW. He answered that questions and discussed AEW’s competition.

“Obviously, I think it’s going to be very impactful. I’m not personally in the business of a war, for competing. I know who competition is and who competition isn’t. To me, we focus on ourselves. We focus on the talent we have, and we focus on the people in the building and I think that’s how we grow.

“It’s not about throwing stones, and I know TNT loves ratings and I know everybody’s gonna look at stuff and compare the two. For a company that’s only been around for two years, I think they’re doing great, and if you’re competing with somebody on another night that’s got a 30-year head start, well, that’s fine, but to me, our competition is our audience.”

Punk compared the debut to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall signing with WCW in 1996. In Punk’s opinion, the debuts of Cole and Danielson is bigger.

“And as long as we keep them engaged, and keep them happy, and to bring it back around, that’s what we’re doing,” Punk said. “I’m not [Hulk] Hogan. I’m not [Randy] Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders. I see the parallels. This is totally different, and I’ll go ahead and say it, and people can quote me and they’ll be pissed off about it. To me, this is bigger.”

