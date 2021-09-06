CM Punk made his AEW in-ring debut at All Out and spoke with the media after the PPV came to a close.

The big finish saw both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson (fka WWE’s Daniel Bryan) make their debuts for the promotion. Cole decided to side with his old friends and join The Elite while Danielson helped Jurassic Express and Christian Cage battle the group away.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Punk about his thoughts of both Cole and Danielson showing up in AEW.

“Pardon my lewdness, but I got a boner for that,” Punk responded. “Honestly. I feel everybody has their own journey, their own story, their own experiences where we used to work. But, I heard [Bryan] say it, I left and I don’t got a lot of good things to say. He left, and he said he loved the place, but what does it mean when you love that place and still don’t want to be there? You want to be here. I think that speaks volumes.

“Adam Cole is a guy I never wrestled. I know I’m going to, sometime. I look forward to it. Daniel Bryan is a guy I have wrestled, and I look forward to it. That’s somewhere done the line, too. It’s literally — I’m a kid at Christmas. I unwrap a gift, I don’t know what’s in it, it could be Adam Cole, it could be Daniel Bryan, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, it could be Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks. I mean, it’s just endless. I’m so happy, right now.”

You can check out the full All Out Media Scrum in the video below.

