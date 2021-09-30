Arn Anderson has been praised on social media for delivering a fierce promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes called out Malakai Black after he and Lee Johnson defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in a Tag Team Match. Just as Rhodes asked Black to confront him, Anderson cut off his protégé.

“Cody, stop talking,” Anderson said. “Since coming into our lives on July the 7th, Malakai Black has systematically destroyed each of us. He used me to get to you, but it’s your fight. The first time, he totally destroyed you, and you started taking your boot off? What was that about? We didn’t talk about that.

“You come back for the rematch, and just when you finally get him hurt, you walk around the ring to check on me. The hell with me, it’s not about me. You should have finished that fight.”

Anderson then essentially cut ties with “a loser” such as Rhodes, before walking away alongside Johnson.

“There’s two big differences between you & I, Cody,” Anderson said. “If you pull up to a red light, and a man jerks your door opens and tries to take your car, you’d say, ‘OK, take it. Just don’t hurt me.’

“You know what I’d do? I’d pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead and spill his brains all over the concrete. I’m Arn Anderson, and I’d be damned if I’m going to coach a loser. Come on with me, Lee. At least you listen to me.”

The likes of CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Bully Ray have reacted to Anderson’s promo. Arn himself tweeted along with a clip of his promo. The tweets can be seen below.

Can’t stop thinking about Arn and his glock. #AEWDynamite — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 30, 2021

This Arn Anderson kid has a hell of a future…#AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 30, 2021

Nobody: No one single person in the whole known universe: Arn Anderson on live television: pic.twitter.com/VaHeNPIalX — 💀Arn Anderson with a gun stan acct🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) September 30, 2021

Arn Anderson saying “I pull out the glock” is the best thing ever. #AEWDynamite — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 30, 2021