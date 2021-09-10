On Thursday night, WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton revealed the details of a “real time” dinner conversation he was having with his family.

The Viper wrote:

Dinner discussion in my home in real time: ‘Could ‘Stormbreaker’, Thor’s axe, decapitate the Wolverine, whose spine is made of Adamantium? Curious to hear your thoughts.

Several fans chimed in with their views. And so did AEW star CM Punk.

Punk responded simply with, “Yes.”

Orton liked Punk’s tweet but didn’t respond to his former rival, whom he defeated in a singles match at WrestleMania XXVII a decade ago.

SmackDown Superstar Shane Thorne also offered a response to Orton’s question. “If the wind was behind him then yeah,” he wrote.

Earlier this week on RAW, Orton challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a match for the title. The match was later made official for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Punk appeared to begin a rivalry with Team Taz on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The tweets can be seen below: