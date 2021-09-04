CM Punk is gearing up for AEW All Out.

The Best in the World took to Instagram Stories today to tease his attire for his return to the ring this Sunday. In the duo of videos, Punk approached a box that had numerous pieces of his signature Chicago-starred trunks and kickpads.

Among the visible collection included his yellow and black gear from WWE SummerSlam 2009, his Halloween gear from 2011, and his purple and grey Undertaker-inspired gear from his match with the Deadman at WWE WrestleMania 29. Punk also donned that yellow and black gear during his infamous pipebomb promo in June 2011.

Punk makes his return to the ring this Sunday when he takes on Darby Allin in singles action at AEW All Out. This will be the Second City Saint’s first match in over seven and a half years.

You can see Punk searching through his old ring gear below: