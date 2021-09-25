Rhodes To The Top premieres this Wednesday, September 29 at 10 pm ET on TNT.

Below is the schedule and few more details about the first four episodes of the Cody and Brandi Rhodes reality TV series.

Wednesday 9/29 at 10 PM: Everything is About to Change Inside the lives of professional wrestlers Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire.” Wednesday 9/29 at 10:30 PM: You Can’t Unsee This Sh** Cody takes a big risk with an emotional live promo; Brandi and Cody are excited to give their first child on the way, but will their highly opinionated family and friends rain on Brandi’s baby shower?” Wednesday 10/6 at 10 PM: Off The Rails. Wednesday 10/6 at 10:30 PM: Double or Nothing

Rhodes To The Top is from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The executive producers include Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, and Tony Khan, CEO, GM, and Head of Creative of AEW.

