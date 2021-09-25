WWE’s Drake Maverick had a recent interview with POST Wrestling, and during the discussion, the cruiserweight star opened up about a moment he had to improvise on television. During a segment with The Big Show at Survivor Series 2018, Maverick was instructed to pee on himself by using a device provided to him from WWE.

However, the device didn’t work properly and Drake was forced to legitimately pee his pants. He detailed the backstage reaction when he told producers what actually happened.

“I come backstage and Road Dogg’s there. He’s like, ‘Hey, can I talk to you? Was something wrong with that contraption because that kind of looked like it sucked?’ I went, ‘Yes it was something wrong. It didn’t work and I had to wet myself.’ He’s like, ‘What a minute, you shoot pissed yourself?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Look’, and he’s like, ‘Aha! Hunter’, ‘What?’ ‘He shoot pissed himself. Aha!’ ‘Vince!’ ‘What?’ ‘He shoot pissed himself.’ ‘He what? God d**n!’

“Usually you go over to Vince [McMahon] and Hunter and you give ‘em a handshake and thank them for allowing you to do business and everything like that,” Drake explained. “But, on that day, I was excused from the handshake as it was covered with [pee]. It’s a story for the ages. I’ll be looked back on as the guy that peed himself and some people will call it pathetic. Me, I saw that as an opportunity to show my boss I will do absolutely anything to get the job done, so, there you go.”

Situations like the one Drake was in might embarrass most people, but he explained how it’s just another day at work in the WWE. Throughout the history of the company, there have always been characters that are used as comic relief for the viewers. Drake takes pride in this role and isn’t embarrassed by it.

“I’ll have you know, I’m a very, very serious competitor. But at the same time, it is, to me, another day at work. Whenever I’m given something, it’s not about me. It’s about how I’m gonna make the audience feel and it’s how I’m gonna connect with the audience, because I grew up watching a lot of British television and I also grew up watching a lot of WWF wrestling where people like Bobby Heenan were always the foil,” Drake explained. “They were always the weasel. There always has to be somebody that is the butt of the joke. I have enough confidence in myself to be okay with the butt of the joke, receive all the haha tweets, receive all the laughter from children and everything like that because I know what role I’m playing.

“I know this isn’t James actually peeing his pants. This is Drake Maverick peeing his pants, and so when that’s presented to you, some people will be like, ‘Oh God, that’s gonna make you look so pathetic.’ ‘I know, it’s perfect, right? I’m a beggar,” he noted. “How much more pathetic can you be surrounded by two enormous men to do your fighting for you then peeing your pants at the first sight of danger?’ It’s pathetic. So why would anybody cheer me? They boo me and they react. I remember with AOP [Akam & Rezar], and we go to the live events and they come out and they’re awesome, and they’re monsters, and they’re killers, and they get in there and they’ll be monsters and they kill everybody. But the audience knows they’re pre-conditioned to boo them, but what’s [the reason] to boo them? Because they’re awesome. So then after I peed my pants, we go out there and they’re chanting, ‘A-O-Pee-Pee’ and I’m looking around, ‘No! No!’ But there’s reaction there, which is also important for our business is getting them to care enough to even open their mouths and say something.”