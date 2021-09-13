There has been a lot of chatter lately of WWE bringing back Drew McIntyre’s old “Broken Dreams” theme song.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, McIntyre admitted that he would be “devastated” if fans don’t sing along the lyrics to his original WWE theme the way AEW fans do with “Judas” for Chris Jericho.

“The thing I always say is, everybody please learn the words,” McIntyre said. “Because if I somehow convince management ‘we gotta use this, because the fans love it, they’re all waiting for it, they’ve been asking me for it for years, they know all the words,’ and I walk out there and nobody knows the words and they don’t sing it like Jericho’s song, I’ll be devastated, and I’m going to have to go back with my tail between my legs going ‘I was wrong’.”

McIntyre floated the possibility of using a combination of Broken Dreams and his current theme, much like WWE Hall of Famer Edge did with The Brood’s music at last month’s SummerSlam.

“I see it more like as a combination like Edge did just at SummerSlam there, with the Brood into his new music,” McIntyre said. “If we could use it in some capacity at the beginning, cutting into the war pipes, which is more suitable for who I am today.”

Asked when fans can expect the return of his old theme, McIntyre admitted it would most likely happen at a big event.

“Yeah – I say it all the time in every interview I get asked, which is almost every interview, eventually it’s going to happen,” McIntyre responded. “I imagine it’s going to be in a bigger event, it might be as part of a package – we did that in NXT, prior to my match with Bobby Roode when I won the NXT title, we used a part of it and people were absolutely buzzing.”