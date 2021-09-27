Early betting odds are now out for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.

Reigns is currently the favorite at -200 while Lesnar is at +150, according to BetOnline. This is the only official match for the event so far.

Crown Jewel is at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21.

Although not announced yet, it has been previously reported the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring finals could also happen at this event.

Reigns was able to retain his title last night at Extreme Rules against “The Demon” Finn Balor. This will be Lesnar first match back since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.