AEW star Eddie Kingston declared that “New York is now AEW’s town” in a passionate speech after AEW Rampage: Grand Slam went off the air at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Kingston seemingly took a shot at WWE when he gave credit to AEW for becoming the first company to host a pro wrestling show at Arthur Ashe.

“Before certain people got here we sold this mother out,” Kingston said. “And we put our flag down in New York in dirt. But with those people (CM Punk, Daniel Bryan) that just joined us, we’ve retook our flag and put it in cement. New York is now AEW’s town!”

As noted earlier, ROH star Homicide made a surprise appearance during the climax of the Jon Moxley and Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki Lights Out Match. Homicide showed up to free Moxley, who was handcuffed and hit with a trash can lid and kendo sticks. Kingston then placed a trash can over Archer’s head and whacked it with a kendo stick over 20 times before scoring the pin fall victory for himself and Moxley.

A video of Kingston’s post-Rampage promo can be seen below.