MMA legend and actor Randy Couture recently joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily and, in addition to giving his thoughts on CM Punk’s return to wrestling, had some pretty big news to share. That would be that the long delayed fourth edition of The Expendables series is set to finally happen, with filming to begin in the fall of this year.

“Well, we’re getting ramped up for The Expendables 4,” Couture said. “I’m supposed to leave October 1 to start filming that movie in Europe. So excited to be back with the guys, and the new script is crazy. Every single one of these, I read the script and I’m like, ‘how the hell are we going to do that?!’ And they come up with a way to get it done and make it look right, and this was no different. It’s going to be very exciting. Tons of action, as you would expect. It’s going to be great. I’m excited to see all the guys again.”

One thing Couture wasn’t going to give away, if he even knows, is the identity of some of the new cast members to the film. As Couture explains it, that’s something The Expendables filmmakers like to keep under wraps until necessary.

“They keep that stuff pretty close to their vest,” Couture said. “There’s a lot of rumors floating around out there, but I cannot verify and I don’t have any real info. I’ve read the script, there are some new characters in there, but they don’t tell you who they cast as those characters. I know there’s a couple of interesting female characters in this script, there’s also a couple of new interesting male characters in this script that have integral parts in this movie. Who they cast is anybody’s guest. It’ll be somebody interesting for sure!”

Prior to The Expendables 4, Couture will be seen in the pro wrestling movie The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre, directed by actor Max Martini (Pacific Rim) and starring former MMA star, Bas Rutten. Couture put over how much fun it was making this film and how low budget films are more willing to take chances than Hollywood blockbusters.

“We had a blast,” Couture said. “I think that at the end of the day, it’s about the chemistry of the guys you’re on the set with. And D.B. Sweeney, Freddie Joe Farnsworth as the stunts coordinator, Chris (Margetis) and Mike (Carey), Max, Bas (Rutten), Mr. Wonderful. We had a bunch of amazing guys on this set. I definitely made some new friends. I hadn’t met Chris or Mike before we shot this film, but we’ve stayed in pretty close contact since we shot this in Santa Fe a couple of years ago. Great place to shoot this as well, Santa Fe was a lot of fun also.

“Obviously we had a blast, there was a strong connection I think with everybody. Small budget films are the only ones really taking risks nowadays in my opinion. Most of the big studio budgets are scared to put a bunch of money into a risk, so they’re going to do a reboot. They’re going to do something that they know, in the past, was tried and true, so why not revamp it and try again? So I think in that regard, this film was fun, pushed some boundaries, did some really cool stuff, and at the end of the day, it was just a great group of guys to be around. It was a blast.”

Couture also talked about his character in the film, an old grizzled wrestler who serves as a mentor to some of the younger characters.

“I play the old catch wrestler. Thump Hansen is his name,” Couture said. “He’s been there, he’s done that, been at the highest level. And he’s still out there mentoring some other pro wrestlers, mainly Chris and Mike, who play our two main characters, the Manson Brothers. He’s kind of the cynical one of the group. He’s got a little bit of an attitude, he was a fun character for sure.”

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre will be released on September 10 in select theaters and via VOD.

