Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) addressed the fans at the NOW Arena after making his AEW Debut at Sunday night’s All Out pay-per-view.

“There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite,” Danielson said. “I’m going to be here to see if they truly are.”

A fired up Danielson finished up his promo with, “So AEW, let’s f—ing go!”

As noted earlier, Danielson rescued Christian Cage and The Jurassic Express from a beatdown at the hands of The Elite during the closing stages of All Out. He also hit his signature running knee on Nick Jackson, before giving Christian a big hug. The show ended with Bryan and the babyfaces celebrating in the ring, and the crowd chanting “AE-Dub!”

You can see a video of Danielson’s promo below:

“There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are…so AEW, let’s f*cking go!” Bryan Danielson after #AEWAllOut went off the air. #AEW pic.twitter.com/YaVM5RKt00 — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) September 6, 2021