Former NXT Superstar Jake Atlas has revealed that WWE paid for six months of his therapy and saved his life in the process.

Atlas was responding to the tweet that noted how WWE sent out a message to talent on Thursday, reminding them that they provide counseling services if anyone was in need of help.

He wrote:

I certainly don’t want to make this about me but this is important to speak up about. WWE paid for 6 months of my therapy & quite literally saved my life. Not everything is what it seems. People who are truly suffering from mental illness learn how to to hide it well. Reach out.

Atlas’ tweet was a stark contrast to the comments made by Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson, who trashed WWE in response to the same tweet.

The pro wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of former WCW and TNA star Daffney, who had been battling mental issues prior to her death.

