Former NXT star Anthony Henry (fka Asher Hale) made his first free agent appearance at this weekend’s AEW Dark tapings (photos here) at Universal Studios.

Henry commented on how everything positive he had heard about AEW was confirmed after working at the tapings.

“Ironic that my first show back, as a free agent, was for @AEW. Heard so, so many positive things about the company and how it was ran. Everything I heard was confirmed. Thank you!”

Henry was released with numerous other NXT stars on August 6. Those released from NXT were under a 30-day non-compete clause.

At yesterday’s taping, Henry went up against Eddie Kingston. Other former NXT stars that appeared included: Stallion Rogers, Anthony Greene, Adrian Jaoude, and Santana Garrett.

