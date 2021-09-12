Former NXT star Alex Zayne (fka Ari Sterling) won the 15-Man Honor Rumble on tonight’s Death Before Dishonor: Pre-Show. The victory earned him a future ROH World Title Match, currently held by Bandido. No word yet when that title match will happen.

Zayne’s surprise appearance found him in the final foul against Brian Johnson, PJ Black, and Flip Gordon. Zayne lastly eliminated Black to get the win.

Bandido is set to defend his title against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita in a Four-Way Elimination Match later on tonight’s PPV.

