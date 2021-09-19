Former NXT star Marina Shafir has been announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on Friday, October 22. This will be her debut for GCW/Bloodsport.

The event is taking place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

After first signing in May of 2018, Shafir was released by WWE in June of this year. It was reportedly considered a surprise as WWE had plans in place for her that also included a ring name change.

Her opponent has yet to be named as Shafir is the first talent to be announced for the show.

Bloodsport 7 is streaming only on FITE.