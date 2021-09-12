Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is in talks with Impact Wrestling, according to the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

He has not put pen to paper yet, but the two sides are talking.

Officially becoming a free agent on August 31, Strowman and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore have both teased a possible appearance from the former WWE Superstar.

His first post-WWE match looks to be on Friday, October 1 when he goes against EC3 in the Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event. In the show’s trailer (and Strowman himself) have teased he’s going as “Titan” in future appearances.

As note, he was previously announced for Qatar Pro Wrestling’s SuperSlam 3 show on February 26, 2022 at the Lausail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.

He will travel to Qatar this month to sign the contract with QPW Chairman Ali Al-Marafi. Other names announced for the QPW event include EC3, Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Sammy Geuvara, Will Ospreay, and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.