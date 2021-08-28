Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been dropping teases about his future in the pro wrestling business all through the week.

On Friday, Strowman hinted that he’s bound for Impact Wrestling and will be using the name “Titan” during the next chapter of his career.

Strowman wrote:

Remember in life if you’re gonna do something make sure you make a impact. Carve your name in stone!!! #Titan.

Earlier this week, Impact EVP Scott D’Amore said on a Twitch clip that Impact is currently on the road to “Braun For Glory,” indicating that the former WWE Superstar could make his debut at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October. Talking on the same stream, D’Amore also teased that Buddy Murphy is bound for Impact.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has also reported that both Strowman and Murphy are headed to Impact.

As noted earlier, Strowman has agreed to wrestle at Qatar Pro Wrestling’s “SuperSlam 3” show, which takes place on February 26, 2022. Strowman will travel to Qatar next month to sign an agreement.

Strowman is presently serving his 90-day non-compete clause with the WWE, and will become a free agent on Tuesday, August 31. He was released by WWE earlier this year on June 2.