Former X-Division /World Tag Team Champion Jake Crist returned to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s episode.

Following his retaining victory over Jake Something, Josh Alexander issued an open challenge match for the X-Division Championship, to which Crist accepted. Although Crist lost the challenge, the fans were happy to see one of the former oVe members come back.

Crist’s last appearance on Impact came in June of 2020 in a TV match against Crazzy Steve. He announced his contract with Impact expired on New Year’s Day of this year. As of this report, it is unclear if Crist will re-sign with Impact, where he spent 2017-2020 working for, or if this was just a one-off appearance.

– Speaking of Josh Alexander, he will have another big challenge ahead of him when he faces the former 8-time TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin at Victory Road on Saturday, September 18.

Following his victory over the returning Jake Crist, Alexander had an in-ring interview with Gia Miller. During his interview, Alexander brought up how his name should be in the conversation as one of the greatest X-Division Champions of all time. After making that bold declaration, Sabin came down to the ring and addressed Alexander. Sabin told Alexander that if he wants to be recognized as the greatest X-Division Champion, he needs to face the best to ever hold the title. Sabin issued a match for this title in two weeks, to which Alexander accepted with a handshake.

Will Sabin go down in history as the first-ever 9-time X-Division Champion, or will “The Walking Weapon” be officially acknowledged as the most renowned X-Division titleholder of all time?

Below is the updated card for Victory Road:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Victory Road will air on Saturday, September 18, exclusively on the Impact Plus

"I have to be in the conversation for greatest X-Division of all-time." The 8-time X-Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin may have something to say about that @Walking_Weapon! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DKzPUEuDkc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021

– Next week, Moose and Eddie Edwards will square off in what will be a violent encounter. This week, Moose led a beatdown on Edwards with W. Morrissey coming out to help him. Moose is sick and tired of people like Edwards proclaiming themselves as the heroes of pro wrestling.

Also added to next week’s show:

* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams II

* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay II

* Knockouts Tag Champion Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz