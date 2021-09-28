The WWE Draft is set to start this week in a two-night event starting on SmackDown and concluding on RAW. The SmackDown show will be held at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, and the RAW show will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that FOX and USA Network are informed of the “key people” that will be switching brands. He noted that NXT stars will be included in the draft in an effort to freshen up the rosters. However, it was also noted that things could change at anytime.

Local ads have advertised Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship. The match has not been officially announced and may just be a dark match, but it does hint at McIntyre possibly being drafted to SmackDown.

With Big E being WWE Champion, him being drafted to RAW is expected to be formally announced. Big E defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley last night on RAW.

Various NXT stars have been working dark matches before SmackDown over the past month including Austin Theory, Kacy Catanzaro, Xia Li, Aliyah and Dakota Kai. Davey Boy Smith Jr. had been working dark matches this past summer, but there has been no updates as to where he will land.

