GCW Highest in the Room took place last night in Los Angeles where Minoru Suzuki defeated Jonathan Gresham. Post-match, Nick Gage came to the ring to confront the NJPW star and the two brawled a bit.

Gage then challenged Suzuki to a match, which was accepted, and will take place at GCW’s upcoming October 22 event. It was also announced Bloodsport 7 is on October 23. Both shows are at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles.

The previous Bloodsport was back in April and featured Josh Barnett defeating Jon Moxley.

As noted, Suzuki will continue to remain busy stateside as he’ll team up with Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Lights Out Match on this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. The two-hour show will be at Arthur Ashe Stadium.