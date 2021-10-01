On tonight’s Impact, the Impact Digital Media Championship was announced as the company’s newest title.

A single-elimination tournament is set to begin next week to determine the inaugural champion, which will be primarily defend through the promotion’s digital social media and Impact+ streaming service. Matches will be on Tuesdays/Wednesdays on Impact Plus, then they will appear shortly after on YouTube Ultimate Insider.

The finals will take place at Bound for Glory on October 23.

The following announced matches for next week are: John Skyler vs. Zicky Dice; Hernandez vs. Crazzy Steve. While it was mentioned specifically which division this was in, Knockouts were also featured in the promo below.

Below is the updated PPV card:

Impact World Championship

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. TBA

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Impact X Division Championship (Vacant)

Trey Miguel vs. TBA vs. TBA

Impact Digital Media Championship

TBA vs. TBA

Introducing our brand new title – the IMPACT Digital Media Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6VSW9OFVml — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021