It’s all about open title shots and stipulation matches on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

In the championship category, Josh Alexander will hold an Open Challenge for his X-Division Championship. Per his request, “The Walking Weapon” wants a former TNA or Impact X-Division champion to step up. Which former titleholder will step through the ropes and accept his invitation?

And in the stipulations realm, the new number one contender to the Impact World Championship, Ace Austin, will face Tommy Dreamer in singles action. If Dreamer wins, he will be added to Christian Cage and Austin’s title bout, making it a triple threat match at Victory Road on Saturday, September 18. Will Dreamer obtain the victory and secure his spot in the main event next month?

Below are all the matches set for tonight’s show:

* Josh Alexander’s X-Division Title Open Challenge

* Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer

If Dreamer wins, he will be added to the Impact World Championship match at Victory Road

* The Influence (Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb) vs. Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way

* John Skyler vs. Jake Something will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Before sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!