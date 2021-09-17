Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road will take place tomorrow from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on Impact Plus and their YouTube channel.

In the main event, Christian Cage will defend his Impact World Championship against Ace Austin. This will be Cage’s second title defense since winning it at AEW Rampage from Kenny Omega.

Below is the full card:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & W. Morrissey

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey

No Disqualification Match:

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams

Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

Six-Way Scramble:

Jake Something vs. Black Taurus vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid