Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road will take place tomorrow from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on Impact Plus and their YouTube channel.
In the main event, Christian Cage will defend his Impact World Championship against Ace Austin. This will be Cage’s second title defense since winning it at AEW Rampage from Kenny Omega.
Below is the full card:
Impact World Championship:
Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin
X-Division Championship:
Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin
Impact World Tag Team Championship:
The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
Knockouts Tag Team Championship:
Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & W. Morrissey
FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey
No Disqualification Match:
Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju
Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams
Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood
Six-Way Scramble:
Jake Something vs. Black Taurus vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler vs. Laredo Kid