WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was on a recent episode of Wrestling Inside the Ropes with James Stewart. Hardy spoke on his real-life issues being used in a storyline, like in his feud with Sheamus, and he discussed if that bothers him or not.

“It was just an idea. It all starts as an inkling, a concept, and then naturally, they ask if you’re comfortable with that,” Hardy noted. “For me, all that stuff is like therapy. It’s like being honest with the world. The people that have pretty much provided me with an incredible living, you know, over the years, my fans, the WWE Universe. I’m open minded to anything, and if I feel comfortable with it, I roll with it. I’ve never felt uncomfortable with anything they’ve ever pitched to me.”

Hardy later talked about working on cinematic matches. He was asked if he liked doing the Brother Nero character with his brother Matt.

“Oh, I did. I loved it,” Hardy expressed. “It was so fun being around Matt. He went into that character 110% every time. It was just so entertaining to be involved in that and the Final Deletion that we did. It was just six guys running around throughout the night, running a 300 foot drop cord, trying to light up the next scene. It was so such a benefiting pay off to watch the finalized product back and for it to be so successful. The cinematic matches are kind of a big deal in my opinion now, and I look forward to doing more of those. I loved every moment of it.”

Hardy then revealed his dream cinematic match. He noted he had a lot of ideas he had written down years ago.

“Actually, the bar fight between me and Sheamus, I was super proud of it because all that kind of negative feedback had a very positive outcome with the ending in a bar fight, kind of like me against my my enemies,” Hardy explained. “I think, cinematically, one of my biggest dream matches was with The Usos because they got their penitentiary thing. Like, to go to an old, rundown prison that you can go tour for paranormal activity or whatever, but go and have a match with The Usos in a haunted old prison. I got that match in my hand, and I think I wrote a bunch of ideas down years ago. That’s still one of the things I would really love to do. I think that can be extremely cool.”

