NJPW announced that Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a street fight at NJPW Strong Showdown tapings in Philadelphia.

The street fight match will be taking place on Sunday, October 17 at the 2300 Arena.

This past Friday on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Suzuki and Archer lost to Moxley and Kingston in a Lights Out match.

Below is the updated line-up for NJPW Strong Showdown in Philadelphia:

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer ( Philadelphia Street Fight Match)

* Alex Zayne vs. Will Ospreay

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romeo, Ren Narita, and The DKC vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Issacs, Tom Lawlor, and JR Kratos.

