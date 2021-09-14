NJPW announced that AEW’s Jon Moxley will no longer be participating in NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13.

This change is likely due to AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view moving from November 6 to November 13, the same day as Battle in the Valley. Other stars appearing at Battle in the Valley include Will Ospreay, who was just announced, Jay White, and Tom Lawlor.

NJPW will present the show on November 13 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California. Bell time is at 8pm PST.

AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view will also be on November 13 from St. Louis, Missouri. The pre-show will likely begin at 7pm EST and the main card at 8pm EST.

