During tonight’s AEW All Out, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance to face-off and have a short battle with Jon Moxley. Suzuki put Moxley down with a gotch style piledriver.

Later in the PPV it was announced Moxley will meet Suzuki in the ring for his homecoming match on next week’s AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wednesday’s show also features Ruby Soho’s first Dynamite appearance. Soho debuted for AEW at tonight’s PPV and won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale to earn a future AEW Women’s World Championship match.

Finally, Malakai Black will meet Dustin Rhodes as he feud with The Nightmare Family continues.

In other event news, AEW made a date change to its next PPV. Full Gear will now take place on Saturday, November 13.

The original date was on Saturday, November 6 in St. Louis, but it’s not entirely clear if it’s in the same location now. The date change is likely due to big UFC and boxing events happening on November 6.