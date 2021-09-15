Former WWE superstar, JTG, joined The Wrassingh Show with AJ Singh to discuss what has become of WWE since his departure. JTG began with responding to recent rumors that WWE may be preparing to put itself on the market.

“I hope [WWE won’t be sold]. I hope the rumors are not true,” JTG said. “I’d like to see the WWE stay in the McMahon family! Yeah, if it was up to me, if it was just my personal opinion… I would love to have Shane McMahon in charge. When I was there, Shane, his energy and what he brought to the table – I think he’ll do WWE [justice]. He’ll keep the legacy alive!”

One half of Cryme Tyme alongside the late Shad Gaspard, JTG personally experienced what it was like behind the scenes of WWE. With the structure the way it is, he’s under the impression that having one person run the company is best for the long term.

“I would just like to see the legacy continue on. You know, it was from Vince McMahon Senior to Vince McMahon, and I think that Shane solo would do great,” JTG explained. “Because when you have Stephanie and Triple H, those are two minds. You got two cooks in the kitchen, right? I think, Shane… I think if he was just the captain. I think he would do a great job as the the new chairman of the WWE.”

Why JTG thinks that NXT should not be called a developmental brand?

“For NXT, I only get the information from social media, and I hear news from my peers and other fans. It seems like NXT is doing a good job right now, but I don’t think [it should be called a developmental brand]. When something is called a developmental… that give you the liberty and freedom to make mistakes and try things out!”