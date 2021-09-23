As noted, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson battled to a 30-minute time-limit draw in the opening contest of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Since the match ended without a decisive winner, fans on social media have been clamoring for a rematch between the two wrestlers. Omega, however, is apparently not interested in the rematch.

Omega tweeted after the match:

Ain’t gonna be no rematch. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam

In the aftermath of Danielson vs. Omega, fans got the phrase “WHAT A MATCH” trending on Twitter.

Post-match, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks of The Elite ran out to the ring to seperate Danielson from Omega. The trio then superkicked Danielson while he laid down in the corner. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express rescued Danielson from a beatdown.

Cole & Young Bucks will face Cage & Jurassic Express in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on Friday’s two-hour special episode of Rampage: Grand Slam. The show was taped immediately after Dynamite. You can click here to read the spoilers.