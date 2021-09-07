Prior to her match with Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship, Kris Statlander was a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk. During the discussion, she talked about how Britt Baker has changed since their first match against one another.

“I don’t really know how to specifically prepare for it. Besides, I know that I’ve beaten her before, a while ago, in a one-on-one match. And that was the last time she and I were ever one-on-one in a ring. So, if the odds are in my favor, it could happen again. But she’s a new Britt,” Kris said.

Unfortunately, Statlander didn’t walk out of All Out with the gold. When it does finally happen, she hopes to represent AEW as a fighting champion.

“When I become the champion, I don’t think the locker room really needs any differences or changes. I think I just want to defend my belt more than most people have in the past,” Kris said. “It was always very, like, slow, like, once a month maybe. And I want to be the champion that’s defending it every single week. I want to give that title purpose, I want to show why I’m the champion week in and week out. That’s my one thing that I would do.”

“The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien” revealed that AEW talent wasn’t knowledgeable of CM Punk’s arrival to the brand prior to his debut. Even still, Kris and others on the roster had figured it out without being told directly.

“I was there for it,” she recalled. “I think it was never really 100% confirmed until it was there. And we all knew that it was happening, like, we all knew it, just no one officially was like, ‘Oh, CM Punk is coming.’ But we are all like, we know it’s gonna happen.”

Statlander looks forward to where AEW is heading with Punk on the roster. She hopes to learn from whatever lessons that Punk may be able to offer her from his lengthy career in pro wrestling.

“I would definitely want to learn from him. I’m always willing to learn from any and everybody,” Kris explained. “And people have all had their own experiences with their own careers that you can always take something from.”

Watch Women’s Wrestling Talk on FITE: https://www.fite.tv/watch/womens-wrestling-talks-s1-e1/2p9u2/